LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has lauded the efforts of Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, Police, Administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring best security arrangements in the province on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

The Chief Minister appreciated the performance of all the institutions for maintaining law and order besides ensuring peace. He said that all the concerned institutions and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of the people.

He also thanked Allah Almighty that the celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas were held in a peaceful atmosphere. He said that Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment in new Pakistan. Excellent arrangements were made for the Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations as well.

He commended Christian community for following the Corona SOPs during the Christmas celebrations. He also lauded the hard work of members of the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order as well as the coordination of the concerned agencies with the departments in this regard. He said that the concerned institutions and officials will have to perform their duties with the same zeal in the future as well for the protection of life and property of the people.

expresses sorrow over death of novelist

Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned researcher, critic and novelist Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

Paying tribute to the services of late for the promotion of Urdu literature, he said that Shams-ur-Rehman Farooqui gave new dimensions to the critic and research.

He said the services of Farooqui will long be remembered. He prayed that may the Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.