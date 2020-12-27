Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 23 precious lives in last 24 hours, whereas 796 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday across the province.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 135,141, while the total deaths were recorded at 3,858 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 502 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, seven in Sheikhupura, 48 in Rawalpindi, one in Chakwal, nine in Jhelum, five in Gujranwala, one in Mandi Bahauddin, four in Hafizabad, six in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 15 in Gujrat, 37 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, one in Chiniot,15 in Sargodha, nine in Mianwali, 27 in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar, one in Layyah, 10 in Multan, four in Khanewal, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, six in Lodhran, 57 in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, six in Muzaffargarh, two in Rahimyar Khan, six in Okara, two in Pakpattan and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 2,373,929 tests for COVID-19 so far while 121,625 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. Services for coronavirus treatment are available in 244 hospitals across the province, where 8,329 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 489 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 340 ventilators were in use while 329 were spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab Health Department has urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged citizens.