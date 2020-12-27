Share:

Peshawar - Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), a wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department, has nabbed 370 terrorists during actions in various parts of KP province in the year 2020, an official report said on Saturday.

According to an annual report of the Counter-Terrorism Department, the department has seized around 34kg explosive material, 87 hand grenades, 438 detonators, 23 sub-machine guns and 5 suicide jackets in various operations in the year.

Also, the CTD report showed a significant decrease in crime rate as it said kidnapping for ransom cases reduced by 83 percent, target killings cases plummeted by 37 percent and extortions witnessed an 11 percent decrease, robbery cases reduced by 27 percent, thefts by 15 percent, car snatchings decrease by 4 percent and dacoity cases reduced by 28 percent, as compared to the year 2019.

Also, during the year, the police nabbed 19,010 proclaimed offenders in the search and strike operations while 2234 cases of murder were lodged and 3296 accused arrested.

A total of 2844 kalashnikovs, 34265 pistols, 2,050 rifles, 6171 shotguns, 464 kalakovs, 206 hand grenades, 13,71,054 rounds, 1957 detonators, 2232 dynamites and several bombs were also recovered during the year.