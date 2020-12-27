Share:

CENTURION - Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal led a recovery from 54/3 to leave the visitors on top at the end of the first day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

An eventful start to the ICC World Test Championship series saw debutant LuthoSipamla taken for 28 runs from his first three overs, while Lungi Ngidi forced captain Dimuth Karunaratne to chop on for a 20-ball 22. Kusal Mendis was undone by Anrich Nortje’s pace soon after, rushed into a pull shot which was lobbed to mid-on, and a loose shot from Kusal Perera gave Wiaan Mulder a wicket in his first over to leave the visitors 54/3 after just 11 overs.

De Silva and Chandimal steadied the ship however, and soon had Sri Lanka back on track with the former reaching his half-century from 71 balls with a cover-driven four shortly before the pair reached their 100-run partnership. Sri Lanka added 110 runs in the afternoon session without losing a wicket, though the success was marred somewhat by an injury to De Silva, who retired hurt after pulling up at the end of a single which took him to 79*. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed after play that De Silva had suffered a thigh strain and that he would be undergoing a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

New batsman Niroshan Dickwella rode his luck early on with a couple of edges finding gaps in the slip cordon, while Chandimal followed De Silva’s lead in reaching a half-century. The breakthrough for South Africa finally came courtesy of Mulder, who found some sharp bounce to take the edge of Chandimal’s bat on 85 before pinning Dickwella LBW for 49.

Sipamla then gained his maiden Test wicket by bowling fellow debutant WaninduHasaranga to continue the hosts’ fightback. But despite plenty of playing and missing, and having use of the second new ball for the final five overs, South Africa couldn’t find another wicket before stumps, with Sri Lanka ending the day on 340/6.

Scorecard

SRI LANKA 1ST INNINGS

D Karunaratne b Ngidi 22

K Perera c De Kock b Mulder 16

K Mendis c Ngidi b Nortje 12

Chandimal c Du Plessis b Mulder 85

D de Silva retired hurt 79

N Dickwellalbw b Mulder 49

D Shanaka not out 25

W Hasaranga b Sipamla 18

K Rajitha not out 7

EXTRAS: (b8, lb8, nb5, w6) 27

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 85 overs) 340

FOW: 1-28, 2-54, 3-54, 4-284, 5-296, 6-320

BOWLING: Ngidi 16-2-54-1, Sipamla 14-1-68-1 (2nb), Nortje 18-3-60-1 (2w), Mulder 18-3-68-3 (3nb), Maharaj 19-3-74-0.

SOUTH AFRICA: Q. de Kock, D. Elgar, A. Markram, H. van der Dussen, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, W. Mulder, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Sipamla, L. Ngidi

TOSS: Sri Lanka

UMPIRES: M Erasmus, A Holdstock

TV UMPIRE: Allahudien Paleker

MATCH REFEREE: Andy Pycroft