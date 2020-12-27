Share:

European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara said Pakistan was a very safe place to travel and wished that many more tourists and travelers from around the world could have the opportunity to see the beautiful country. “The EU believes that enhancing cultural heritage is an important component – not only for tourism – but also for peace and dialogue,” she said. “I have been lucky enough to visit some stunning parts of Balochistan, Sindh, KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Punjab.

Ambassador Kaminara, has said that Pakistan, an amazing country with diversity in terms of weather, landscape, biodiversity and a rich cultural heritage, with hospitable and welcoming people, is a ‘very safe place’ for tourists and travelers from across the globe. Ambassador Kaminara, who recently visited the Rohtas Fort which is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 1997, said,” Many of the scenic parts of the country still remain unexplored and that is where the huge tourism potential exists, particularly the stunning northern part of Pakistan with the vast Karakoram mountain range to the coast in the south.”

“I hope that once the COVID situation improves, I will have many more opportunities to see more of the beauty that this country is blessed with and to interact with as many different people from the cultural diversity of this country,” she said in a media interview Sunday.

It was a right time and need of the hour to utilize the huge tourism opportunity by introducing the right tourist policies and infrastructural improvement to access the unexplored areas, she added.