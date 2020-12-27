Share:

A month has passed since the new agricultural reforms by the Indian government sparked protests by farmers all across the country. Given that the BJP government is adamant that repealing the laws isn’t an option, little has been achieved with regards to addressing the pertinent concerns of the farmers. If this type of divisive politics continues, there is no doubt that more marginalised factions of the populations will continue to rise up against the injustice perpetuated by the state.

PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, agreed to host talks with the opposition parties so long as they “stick to facts” regarding the laws. In another major development, Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, urged the farmers to give the laws a chance to see if there is any merit to them. However, both statements fade into insignificance as more than 500,000 farmers, who feel that their grievances have not been understood fully, take to the streets. Their fears stem from the abandonment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), government procurement and the eventual corporatisation of the agricultural sector that is bound to leave them at a disadvantage. At least 25 farmers have died fighting for this cause during the protests. In fact, the situation is bound to get worse once, starting from December 26, rallies against corporations also begin.

Such is the state of India under the tenure of Modi, and BJP. There is an inherent trust deficit between the authorities and the people and the one way that it can be bridged is through giving assurances. A slight initiative on part of the government signals a certain readiness to cater to the needs of the people, without the removal of the laws. A little confidence and consideration for the citizenry can go a long way in bringing about change; this is something that the Indian government needs to understand.