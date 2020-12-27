Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ameer JUI (Nazriati) Balochistan Maulana Abdul Qader Loni said that the hereditary politics of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was set to vanish into thin air owing to his self serving policies.

While talking to reporters, he said Fazl’s mercenary and paid politics would soon meet a tragic end. “We parted ways with Fazlur Rehman due to his perpetual habit of persistent lies, corruption and above all hunger for power,” Loni said adding Fazl was conspiring to grab power. Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have hired Maulana Fazlur Rehman as their counsel to get NRO and Maulana was striving hard to achieve the goal. Despite ruling the country for over 30 years, both Zardari and Nawaz failed to resolve people’s problems.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazriati (Ideological) wants the current government to complete its five years tenure. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a vested group, was active against the country with planning and should not create hurdles in smooth functioning of the government.

PDM was divided over resignations of parliamentarians and likely to take a U-turn. Meanwhile, the four expelled leaders of JUI-F have convened important meeting of likeminded on Tuesday to chalk out future line of action against policies of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The senior leaders included Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk intensified contacts with the leaders opposed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s policies.