Islamabad - Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa have practically become family on account of her year-long relationship with Anwar Hadid. On Christmas Eve Gigi and the Don’t Start Now singer, both 25, celebrated the holidays surrounded by the Hadid clan at mom Yolanda’s farm in Pennsylvania. Flexing their crafty side the ladies made gingerbread houses alongside sister Bella Hadid as they rang in Christmas with their close loved ones. Jumping on the latest Instagram trend where you post pictures that correspond to followers’ requests, Dua shared a selfie of she and Gigi.Looking festive in their outfits Gigi sported a red flannel and a red lip, as Dua wore a black sweater over a collared shirt with some drop pearl earrings. The ladies showed off their gingerbread creations with a hefty candy array to choose from before indulging in an expansive spread of food.