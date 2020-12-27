Share:

LAHORE - Dispelling the impression that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was thinking about going against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that such efforts proved a futile exercise in the past. Talking to the newsmen at Jati Umra before leaving for Sindh to attend rally on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, she said that Shehbaz Sharif could have become the Prime Minister by ditching his elder brother. Before departing for Garhi Khuda Baksh, Maryam also addressed a PML-N workers’ convention in Sukkur. “Shehbaz rejected all offers and remained loyal to his brother”, she said. To a question about recent meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Muhammad Ali Durrani with Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam claimed that these people reached Kot Lakhpat Jail after not getting a positive response from other party leaders.

“We have received several messages for negotiations. Even federal ministers contacted us. On not getting a positive response, they sent people to Kot Lakhpat Jail”, she said while raising the question that how such people reached there when even his family members were not allowed to meet him. Answering own question, she said that the scenario was quite clear that the present regime desperately wanted dialogue. “PML-N Quaid has made a very determined decision. All parties are clear that there is no need of talks with the fake government. We will not give NRO to the puppet Prime Minister”, she said. “Though parties in the PDM had different ideologies, all are united for Pakistan and supremacy of the Constitution”, she said. She said that attempts of creating rifts in the family failed in the past and the same would happen now.

PML-N leader rules out talks with PTI govt

“Shehbaz Sharif remained loyal to his brother and the party. If he was not loyal, he could have become the PM. In that case, there was no need to impose inefficient puppet PM. But he rejected all such offers and now he and his son Hamza Shehbaz are behind the bars”, she said, adding, Shehbaz Sharif was paying the price of standing with his brother despite all odds. Similarly, she said, all efforts of forcing PML-N lawmakers to ditch the party would also get the same fate. “They tried to do that with JUI-F but it backfired. Our lawmakers know that the PTI has no future. People are well aware now. Bringing dissidents on media will not work,” she said. To a question about participation in upcoming by-elections, PML-N VP said that there was difference of opinion in the party ranks. She said that majority was against contesting elections. “We can sacrifice a few seats when we know the rulers are going home. But the final decision will be taken by PDM in January 2,” she said. To a question, Maryam claimed that she had so far received resignations of 159 out of 160 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly. She said that one MPA could not submit resignation as he was hospitalized.

“I have also received resignations from 95 members of the National Assembly”, she said. Referring to the recent controversy regarding submission of resignations by two PML-N MNAs to NA Speaker, she said that both Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Sajjad Awan were surprised that how their resignations reached there. “PDM will take final decision on the issue”, she said, adding, the resignations would be submitted to the NA Speaker if needed. She said that the Charter of Democracy given to the nation by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had changed history. “Now me, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and all leaders of the PDM will take it forward”, she said. Our Staff Reporter ry Khan adds. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the PDM movement will be decisive InshaAllah as removal of PTI govt is the first priority of the PDM as the present government has not met the expectations of the people.

Addressing party workers on the way from Lahore to Sukkur at Iqbalabad Motorway Interchange on Saturday, she said that there was no disagreement among all PDM parties on the issue of resignations but whether to contest by-elections and Senate the decision will be taken at the PDM high level meeting which will be held on January 2nd in Islamabad.

She said that Pakistan is at a critical juncture in its history and if the present government is not sent home immediately, it will lead to Pakistan towards darkness.

She said that the second phase of the PDM movement would start from January 3rd with a big rally in Bahawalpur, which would gradually spread to other cities. Earlier, on her arrival at Iqbalabad Interchange, party leaders Azhar Leghari, Imtiaz Ahmad Arshad Khan Leghari, Mahmood Al Hassan Cheema Khalid Shaheen and hundreds of party workers welcomed her and showered her with flower petals. Later, Maryam Nawaz left for Sukkur.