ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday called upon the Market Committee Islamabad to focus on streamlining the supply system to bring down prices of daily use items that would provide good relief to people.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI said that the common man was facing great difficulties due to high inflation and emphasised the need to improve supply system in order to stabilise prices of daily use goods. He said this while exchanging views with Rosh Dil Khan Hoti, Chairman Market Committee Islamabad during his visit to ICCI.

Director DMA Capt. Ali Asghar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rana Waqas also accompanied him.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said imposition of fines or penalties would not help reduce inflation, therefore, efforts should be intensified to streamline the supply and delivery systems.

He assured that business community of Islamabad would continue to cooperate with the Market Committee, DMA and district administration to resolve the issues causing inflation. Speaking at the occasion, Rosh Dil Khan Hoti, Chairman, Market Committee, Islamabad said in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, efforts were being made to bring down the prices of vegetables, fruits and other commodities.

“Some items have become very expensive due to the volatile weather conditions, but with right steps, their prices were gradually on the decline,” he said. He further said a few stalls were allowed for the convenience of the people, however, no stall would be allowed near any market.

He said all the stalls would be removed from the next week as the prices of vegetables and fruits were expected to come down in coming days. Capt. Ali Asghar, Director DMA said the cooperation of the business community was needed to remove encroachments from Islamabad and instructions have been issued by the Chief Commissioner in this regard.

He said if anyone was facing any issue regarding trade license or board tax, he should approach DMA Office.