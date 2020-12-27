Share:

LAHORE - Industrialists and businessmen of Punjab called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood and Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Problems facing industrialists, industrialization and other issues were discussed during the meeting. Mian Aslam Iqbal gave a detailed briefing on the promotion of industrialization in Punjab and future strategy. Talking to the industrialists, Abdul Razaq Dawood said: “I am the representative of industrialists in Islamabad and I will resolve all their genuine problems”. He said that duty on import on raw material for industries is being reduced by 6 percent from January 1st. The reduction of import duty on raw materials will benefit industry. He said that industrialists should give suggestions for long-term planning of industrialization. State-of-the-art testing lab should also be established. He said that it should be given the status of an industrial estate where industries are located so that industry could take benefit. He said that the business community should take benefit of the government’s temporary economic refinance facility for importing machinery and the scheme of the federal government worth Rs. 100 billion would continue till March 31st, 2021. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that mapping has been done in collaboration with urban unit for setting up new industries in Punjab. New economic hubs will also be set up. He said that for the first time in the history of Punjab 4 special economic zones are being set up in the private sector. The new cement plant will bring investment of Rs. 6 billion. He said that 233000 children have been enrolled in TEVTA institutions.