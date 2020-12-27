Share:

Islamabad - Living rooms across the world remain in joyful disarray following a morning of unwrapping presents under the Christmas tree. And some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like songbird supreme Mariah Carey, let fans in on their intimate at-home Christmas Day antics via social media. Taking to Instagram, the bonafide ‘Queen Of Christmas’ posed before her elaborately decorated spruce in a festive figure-hugging dress. To go with her glamorous red get-up, Mariah amped up her natural features with a bit of glowy makeup and rocked a head full of voluminous curls. Carey, 50, made sure to wish all 9.8million of her followers a ‘Merry Christmas!!!’ in the caption of her post. The songstress’ towering tree was decked out in an array of angel-shaped ornaments, bronze poinsettias, and twinkle lights. Hours after sharing her Christmas post, Mariah learned that her 1994 holiday hit All I Want For Christmas Is You had broken the Spotify record for ‘biggest, single-day streams’ on the platform. Celebrating the accomplishment, Carey took to Twitter to thank her fans and admitted that although ‘people think [she is] making “coin”’ off the song, artists actually ‘make very little from streams.’