Lahore - An Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to hold investigations from former Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema in jail, in connection with the LOS drain corruption case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry passed the orders on an application, filed by the Bureau for the purpose.

The bureau had submitted that it wanted to investigate Ahad Cheema in connection with the LOS drain corruption case. The bureau stated that Ahad Cheema was imprisoned in connection with another case. The court was requested to grant permission for investigations from him in jail.

LDA former Chief Engineer Israr Saeed had already been arrested over alleged corruption in the LOS drain shuttering and road widening project from Ferozepur Road to Multan Road.