Share:

KARACHI - Two maids allegedly robbed a family of valuables including jewellery and others in Karachi’s area of Gulistan-e-Johar on Saturday. According to details, both the housemaids were given jobs eight days earlier, who stole gold ornaments, Pakistani and international currency and other valuables from the house worth Rs2.5million and fled away easily. Though the residents are required to get CNIC and other credentials before hiring a domestic helper, the affected family neglected the guidelines. The affected family has registered a complaint with the police station about the incident. The police have started the search for the accused involved in the incident.