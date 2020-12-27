Share:

PAKPATTAN - A woman poisoned her husband to death in Chak Arazai Dilawer near here on Friday night.

According to police, Najma Bibi along with her paramour Parhaiar served custard to his husband Ghaffar and his friend Zafar by mixing intoxicants at night in Chak Arazai Dilawer. When they fell unconscious, the accused set fire to the room to conceal the crime.

In the meantime, Maqbool, the brother of Ghaffar came there and shifted the victims to hospital in critical condition where Ghaffar succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered against the accused. Police were looking into the matter.

212 uplift schemes completed

As many as 212, out of 329 development schemes have been completed while work on remaining projects is in progress in Sahiwal district.

This was stated in a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir here on Saturday. Briefing on the occasion, director development Muhammad Akram Wattoo said that Rs 962 million had been spent on water, soling, sewerage, gas and electricity supply schemes in the district.

He said that Rs 52 million were spent on 29 schemes of schools education while Rs 39.3 million on two each schools of girls and boys while Rs 280 million were spent on 75 schemes under social action programme.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to expedite the development work of ongoing schemes and complete the same within stipulated period.