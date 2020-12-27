Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that Mirpur city of AJK has the highest positivity rate in the country at 18.18 per cent followed by Karachi at 14.09pc.

Hyderabad remains the city with the third-highest positivity rate at 9.77 percent. The national positivity rate is 6.12 percent, according to the NCOC.

The region-wise positivity rate shows that Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 14.33 percent positivity rate, Sindh 7.83 percent, Punjab 5.65 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 5.54 percent, Balochistan 4.24 percent, Islamabad 3.73 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan 0.77 percent.

On Saturday morning, the NCOC said that 63 more people died of Coronavirus in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest data shared by the NCOC, 2260 people tested Covid positive during this period after tests of 36,909 people.

Islamabad and federal territories collectively reported 185 virus cases and 3 deaths. Islamabad reported 137 cases and 2 deaths, GB 3 cases and AJK 45 cases and 1 death. Punjab reported 796 Coronavirus infections, up from 471 a day earlier, and 27 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Punjab has risen to 135,141 while the death toll stands at 3,858. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 331 Coronavirus cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 56,875 while the death toll is 1,596. Balochistan reported 33 new Coronavirus cases. The provincial total has risen to 18,061 while the death toll remains 181 since no fatalities were recorded for the second consecutive day. Sindh reported 812 Coronavirus cases and seven deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 210,241 while the death toll is 3,469.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded 1,531 Coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus. The total number of recoveries has risen to 420,489 while 2,357 virus patients are in critical condition, according to the NCOC.