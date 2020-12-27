Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal has said that results of 2017 census have been rejected by everyone and urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to leave government and immediately join opposition.

Addressing a press conference, he said that government cannot even afford losing support of two seats but MQM knows that whenever it will leave government, PTI will send them into jails. He further said that population of Karachi is not less than 30 million and despite all the resources, the problems of Karachi are not being solved.

While criticising Sindh government, he claimed that out of 250,000 jobs offered, not a single one was granted to Karachi residents as jobs were distributed in people with fake domiciles.