Share:

LAHORE - The National History Museum Lahore and Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) hosted day-long celebrations in the remembrance of the founder of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 145th birth anniversary. The event took place under strict COVID-19 SOPS. Staying true to its core objective of setting itself as a place where our national heroes are remembered, commemorated, and celebrated, National History Museum organized a series of interactive and fun-filled activities, particularly for the younger generation, to introduce them to the greatest leader in the history of this nation. The day long list of activities included painting competition, quiz competition, interactive playsheets, letters to Jinnah, storytelling session, puppet show and musical choir. The event was also graced by the attendance of Jawad Ahmad Qureshi (Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore) and Awais Ahmed Malik (Senior Manager of National History Museum Lahore). On the occasion, Awais Ahmed Malik, Senior Museum Manager, National History Museum Lahore, said: “We are very excited for this event. At the National History Museum Lahore, we remember and commemorate our shared history, struggle for independence, and national heroes. It is for this reason that we are celebrating Quaid Day at the museum and I think it is extremely important for the younger generation to come and learn about the man who was Muhammad Ali Jinnah and take lessons from his wisdom, perseverance, and statesmanship” Children from all sections of the society were invited to become a part of these celebrations and winners from the painting and quiz competition were also awarded prizes at the end of the day. Going forward, NHM will continue to organize regular programming to promote National History Museum as a vibrant learning place, educating Pakistanis on the important subjects of partition, national history, and cultural heritage.