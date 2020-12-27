Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Wildlife Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Saturdayemphasized on ensuring the use of latest technique in Fisheries Department to obtain maximum yield of fish.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review three months performance of Fisheries Department in Manawan Research and Training Institute here on Saturday.

Minister directed the concerned authorities to timely complete all projects initiated by the department.

Syed Sumsam said, “Fish is a good source of providing protein and fulfills the nutritional needs of human as well.” He also directed the authorities concerned to improve the performance of the department.

DC reviews cleanliness

arrangements in City

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited China Chowk in the city to review cleanliness arrangements.

He checked attendance of employees of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and distributed sweets among Christian employees and wished them Christmas greetings.

He said that the LWMC was ensuring cleanliness arrangements with professional responsibility.

He directed the the LWMC to speed up cleanliness operation and garbage should not be seen anywhere.