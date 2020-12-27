Share:

PML-N Senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has said party leadership has received resignations of 95 percent its members of National Assembly (NA):

She held that resignations of all the members of Punjab assembly from PML-N have been received and one resignation in respect of female member has not been received who is undergoing treatment in hospital due to corona virus. These resignations will be handed over to the speaker NA and speaker PA at opportune time.

She said this while talking to media men here in Jatti Umrah Saturday.

She went on to say former prime minister Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life in waging democratic struggle for the restoration of democratic order. Participating in her annual anniversary is a matter of pride for her.

To a question from media, she said what charter of democracy was given by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto to the nation will change the history of country. Pakistan is in dire need of charter of democracy.

“I and Bilawal Bhutto will take ahead charter of democracy,'' she added

To another question she said she is well aware that when you are in jail then who comes to meet you. No one knows and you are informed in time that such and such person is coming to meet you.

All the component parties of PDM are agreed that no talks will be held with incompetent and selected government.

She remarked the incumbent government will have to go home. Government has to go home no matter it cuts down the date for senate polls.

She held Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are brothers and they are tied in the bonds of trust. Nawaz Sharif is with his brother Shahbaz Sharif.