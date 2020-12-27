Share:

A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter has crashed due to technical issues during casualty deportation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Army’s media wing conveyed in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the helicopter was deporting body of Shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu during which this unfortunate incident occured.

Both the pilots Major M. Hussain and Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, and Naik Inzimam Alam, along with soldier Muhammad Farooq embraced shahadat in the crash.