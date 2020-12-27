Share:

LAHORE - Australia’s 24-year-old Aaron Summers is all set to become the first foreign player to feature in the revamped Pakistan’s domestic cricket by signing up for Southern Punjab for the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which begins in Karachi from 8 January. The PCB’s domestic competition rules allow one foreign player per side as long as the foreign player submits a Non-Objective Certificate from his home board. The Tasmanian will arrive in Lahore on 28 December and after a week-long training camp under Azhar Mahmood at the National High Performance Centre, will join Southern Punjab in Karachi on 5 January. Aaron Summers said: “I am delighted to have been offered a contract by the Southern Punjab Cricket Association, which has proved to be one of the front-running and formidable sides in Pakistan’s domestic cricket.