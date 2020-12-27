Share:

On September 18, 1960, Fidel Castro visited New York as a speaker at the United Nations General Assembly. Till then, America realised that Castro would not accept dictation from White House. Castro’s scheme of nationalisation further confirmed American fears. Thus enthusiasm with and for Cuban revolution had cooled down to a significant extent.

In an uncharacteristic display of diplomacy, Castro was excluded from official meetings. The Americans tried to bring him in the line by embarrassing him. One of such tactic was not giving Castro any room in hotels in New York.

Nevertheless, Castro, ever a shrewd politician, turned the embarrassing tactic upside down when he accepted the invitation of the Latino and the African American communities to stay at the Theresa Hotel in Harlem. He received a warm public meeting at Harlem from the marginalised and segregated communities. His move made the segregation more visible. There he met with one of the most articulate speakers and defenders of the black civil rights moment i.e., Malcolm X.

Recently, when countries shut their borders for people of other regions, Castro’s Cuba defied the logic of nation states. The political leadership of the island nation sent medical teams world wide to assist countries like Italy in their fight against coronavirus. This action on part of the current regime shows that it has not forgotten the lessons of selflessness which Castro taught his followers.