ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Army’s media wing said in a statement late Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the helicopter was evacuating body of Shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu. Officers and soldiers who embraced Shahadat in the crash included Pilot Major M Hussain, Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq.