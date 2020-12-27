Share:

RAWALPIND - Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders including a hardcore criminal involved in martyring a cop during a drive, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The detained POs were identified as Razzaq Shah and Irshad alias Deva, he said. According to him, Banni police, following the instructions of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, carried out a raid in Karachi and rounded up the criminal most wanted for his involvement in launching an armed attack on a police patrolling party and martyring Arif and injuring another cop Wajid.

An anti-terrorism court had also declared the accused as PO for not appearing before court after getting bail in the murder case, he said. He added Hassnain Farooq, the co-accused of PO, had already been sent to jail. Similarly, Ratta Amral police also held a PO namely Razzaq Shah for his involvement in murder of Gul Zar Syed. He said Gul Zar Syed was working as waiter on a hotel when Razzaq Shah shot him dead and fled from scene.