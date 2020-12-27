Share:

ATTOCK - Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops in Attock district during five-days anti-polio campaign to be started on January 11. Health officials said the drive was launched on the directives of provincial authorities after a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) case was reported in the district in July. The drive was initially for five days to administer polio drops to 296,662 children across the district under the supervision of representatives from provincial and federal health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).