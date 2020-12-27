Share:

Indeed, the development of a country depends on politics. Resources have to do nothing with the development of the country. No matter how rich the country is or how many resources it has, it can’t break through and make progress unless its resources are in the right hands.

What use is it to talk of those resources which are not used for the development of the country? Instead, they are being availed for the luxuriance and lavishness of politicians’ lives. The properties and houses of politicians look like paradise on the earth while the poor inhabitants feel like they are living in hell. It is safe to say that a country can only gain ground when it has a good political system.

Take the examples of Japan and Italy; both these countries don’t have sufficient natural resources but they are developed. The question is how they made much development without having a profusion of natural resources?

Due to bona fides and earnestness of their political system, they don’t work and make properties for themselves but for their countries. Talking about our Balochistan which has been endowed with much more natural resources than both these countries, Japan and Italy, but it is undeveloped. It has gold, copper, coal, natural gas and many other important and precious element’s reserves.

The whole system of the country depends upon its politics. Politics decides the future of the country. However, resources just give a boost up in the development of the country. We can see many countries developed without resources and also many countries underdeveloped inspite of a huge number of natural resources. Pakistan is one of the latter.

MUZAFFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.