GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentarians have submitted their resignations to the party leadership in light of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision.

Murad Ali Shah talked to media in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Saturday and stressed that PDM’s decision of tendering resignations from assemblies will be implemented at appropriate time.

Those who came from backdoor should be worried about their ministries, the CM said while adding that we are here to serve people, not to play cricket.

Talking about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, Murad Ali Shah said the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be ensured on the occasion.

He also visited the tombs of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.