LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that December, January, February and March will also pass and elections will be held in 2023.

The government is strong and stable. Long marches and rallies will not make any difference. Conspiracy theorists who are trying to halt country’s progress will be thwarted.

Talking to Deputy Secretary Information Central Punjab, Rana Akhtar Hussain and Mehr Naeemullah Taj, at Governor’s House, Sarwar said that people are not with PDM, instead they are with democracy, rule of law and with the government’s narrative. The Opposition should now reconsider its politics of protest.

He said that the previous governments destroyed every institution with their political interference but ever since PTI came to power, it has eliminated political interference in the institutions and is taking practical steps to strengthen all the institutions including Parliament.

Thanks to the successful strategy of the government, today Pakistan is successfully advancing on every front including economic and diplomatic, he added. Governor said that Pakistan’s development in the economic field is also being recognized by the world.

For the first time in 30 years, industry is being fully restored in Punjab and new employment opportunities are being provided to the people despite all the negative propaganda of PDM. Inshallah Pakistan will continue to move forward on every front. Sarwar further said that today all institutions including Parliament and democracy are getting stronger.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a mission to make the country developed and prosperous. The government is taking practical steps to solve the problems of common man. The nation has full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition will face nothing but failure. Imran Khan is a man of principles, he will not be blackmailed.