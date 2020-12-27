Share:

Lahore - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that December, January, February and March will also pass and elections will be held in 2023.

The government is strong and stable. Long marches and rallies will not make any difference. Conspiracy theorists who are trying to halt country’s progress will be thwarted.

Talking to Deputy Secretary Information Central Punjab, Rana Akhtar Hussain and Mehr Naeemullah Taj, at Governor’s House, Sarwar said that people are not with PDM, instead they are with democracy, rule of law and with the government’s narrative.

The Opposition should now reconsider its politics of protest.

He said that the previous governments destroyed every institution with their political interference but ever since PTI came to power, it has eliminated political interference in the institutions and is taking practical steps to strengthen all the institutions including Parliament.

Thanks to the successful strategy of the government, today Pakistan is successfully advancing on every front including economic and diplomatic, he added.

Governor said that Pakistan’s development in the economic field is also being recognized by the world.

For the first time in 30 years, industry is being fully restored in Punjab and new employment opportunities are being provided to the people despite all the negative propaganda of PDM.

Inshallah Pakistan will continue to move forward on every front.

Sarwar further said that today all institutions including Parliament and democracy are getting stronger.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a mission to make the country developed and prosperous. The government is taking practical steps to solve the problems of common man.

The nation has full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition will face nothing but failure. Imran Khan is a man of principles, he will not be blackmailed.

Govt believes in practical service of people through development projects

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to execute uniform development projects in all the districts of province.

The development in education, health and communication sector is not only a basic necessity of the people but their fundamental right as well.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference flanked by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun during her visit to Chakwal here on Saturday.

Dr Firdous said that the PTI government believes in practical service of people through development projects and as per promise and manifesto, the government is launching historic projects for the development of all the districts of Punjab. She said people across Punjab are getting benefits of equal development policy of the provincial government.

Like other districts, Chakwal is also getting the benefits from the historic development program planned for Punjab, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of different development projects worth Rs15 billion.

She said that University of Chakwal would be established at the cost of Rs1 billion 45 crore and 500-bed hospital is being constructed at the cost of Rs7 billion 77 crore.

She said that Rs3 billion 87 crore would be spent on Northern Bypass Road project.

Dr Firdous said that unlike Shehbaz Sharif who was only interested in self-projection, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar believed in real public service and development projects were being carried out uniformly across the province.

She said that claimants of democracy had broken the records of corruption in the past and former governments deceived the people of Pakistan with empty slogans.

She said that the Calibri Queen and her bondwomen are afraid of the ongoing progress and development in the country. She said that the people of Pakistan are convinced and confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and due to the tireless efforts of Usman Buzdar Pakistan will make progress by leaps and bounds.