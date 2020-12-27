Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza has welcomed the Rs325 million development project, titled “Shining Saddar” by the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) for beautification of the city. Under the Shining Saddar project, an amount of Rs150 million has been allocated for repair of roads and sidewalks, Rs30 million for beautification of markets, Rs120 million has been allocated for laying underground cables and Rs25 million for construction of parking areas. Under the pilot project, work has started on Adamjee Road where a sewerage line is being laid.

The project was announced by the RCB at a briefing at the Rawalpindi Chamber in which Station Commander and Cantonment Board President Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani, CEO Cantonment Board Umar Farooq, CEO Chaklala Cantonment Board Wasim Shahid, Additional CEO Ms Maria Jabeen were present. On the occasion, group leader Sohail Altaf, senior vice president Usman Ashraf, vice president Shahraiz A Malik, former presidents Shamail Dawood, Asad Mashhadi, members of the executive committee, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and chamber members were present.

In his remarks, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber of Commerce would extend full cooperation and support for the Shining Saddar project. Station Commander and CEO Cantonment Board’s efforts for energising the environment for the business community are highly laudable.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that the station commander is taking personal interest in the development and beautification of the city and the business community will work alongside him in this regard. Additional CEO Ms. Maria Jabeen gave a detailed presentation on RCB key initiatives for the uplift projects which were carried out in 2020. She informed the participants that the repair and widening work of Harley Street has been completed at a cost of Rs105 million. The repair and renovation of Caltex Road has been completed at a cost of Rs57 million and Rs35 million have been spent for the development and support of SMEs at Lal Kurti Bazaar where drainage lines have been laid, encroachment on Nullah has been removed, tuff tiles has been placed to make path for Food Street attractive.

A project worth Rs 45 million has been launched for Jhanda Chichi, which includes cleaning of drains, repair of roads, construction of green belts and sidewalks. Development work is also being carried out at Kachehri Chowk, Sarwar Chowk, Sarwar Park and Defense Chowk, she added.