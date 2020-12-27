Share:

LAHORE - The district administration sealed two restaurants and six shops over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday. Various teams of the department imposed heavy fines on violators and issued warnings as well, said a spokesperson for the district administration. He said the teams sealed Liaqat Garments, Bhai Jan Shoes, Kehkasha Khussa Shop and others. He said teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that they warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.