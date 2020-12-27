Share:

Rawalpindi - A seven-year-old boy was killed in a fatal shooting by a gang of four suspected robbers in a private housing society, within limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat, informed sources on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Adil, they said. The robbers managed to escape from the scene while police registered a case and started investigation, sources added. According to sources, a gang of four suspected robbers arrived in Street Number 25 at Sector 3, Overseas Block, of a private housing society and attempted to storm into an under construction building. A security guard namely Karim Bakash tried to stop the robbers, they said adding that the robbers scuffled with guard. They said a military officer residing in nearby house came out along with his seven-year-old grandson Adil after hearing noise. “A retired military officer shouted at the robbers who in the meanwhile opened firing on him. A bullet pierced into chest of the boy who was standing behind his grandfather,” sources informed. The injured boy was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

On alert by security of the private housing society, Rawat police, headed by SHO Yasir Matloob Kiani, reached at crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statements of eye witnesses.

“A seven-year-old boy was killed by four armed robbers when a security guard tried to stop them from committing crime,” said a police spokesman. He said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations Shohaib Mehmood and SP Saddar also visited the crime scene and were briefed by SHO about the crime. He said it was suggested during initial investigation that robbers were trying to enter an under construction building when a guard tried to stop them and they opened firing killing a boy.

FIR has been registered against robbers while further investigation was on, he said.

Meanwhile, another man was injured in a firing related incident took place in limits of PS Waris Khan. According to police spokesman, two persons Adil and Adnan clashed with each other at Arya Mohala during which Adil shot and injured his rival and fled from scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the maimed person to hospital for medical treatment. An attempted murder case was registered against accused by police on complaint of victim while further investigation was on, he said.