ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal yesterday said that the national watchdog is absolutely committed to make Pakistan corruption free as the fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

He said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements. He said NAB since its inception has recovered Rs714 billion directly and indirectly which is a remarkable achievement as compared to other anti-corruption organizations with approximately conviction ratio of 68.8 percent. According to a spokesman of NAB, the Chairman said, “NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan”. He said NAB's efforts have been appreciated by national and international reputed organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan. As per Gillani and Gallop Survey, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB.

He said that NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption. The convention was ratified by Pakistan in the past as it is a pride for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts. He said that NAB is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum as NAB is considered a role model among the SAARC countries due to its effective anti-corruption strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. He said that Pakistan is the only country in the world which has signed the MoU with China to oversee CEPC projects as well as to enhance cooperation in order to eradicate corruption.

He directed all NAB officers to double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them the hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan so that the country could become prosperous and development projects could be completed.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of a “Combined Investigation Team” where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert, forensic expert under the supervision of additional director/case officer and concerned director are working as a team for fair and transparent inquiries and investigations as per law, so that the quality of inquiries and investigation of NAB must be improved in all aspects due to collective wisdom as well as establishment of NAB’s first forensic science lab which has all facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research Academy in which specialized training has been started to impart investigation officers and prosecution officers on modern lines in order to further improve the standard and quality of cases of money laundering/white collar crime cases. NAB has also established an Anti-Money Laundering Cell at its headquarters. The Chairman NAB said the national watchdog has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Higher Education Commission to aware students of universities/colleges about the ill effects of corruption which have proved very successful.

NAB is monitoring the performance of all regional bureaus in order to further improve the performance of NAB. On the instructions of Chairman NAB, a Special complaint cells have been established in NAB the headquarters and all regional bureaus to listen to the complaints of the business community as NAB has great regard for the business community which play a vital role in the development of the country. He said NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group and individual. NAB’s affiliation is only with the state of Pakistan. The Chairman NAB directed all regional bureaus to respect every person who is visiting NAB office and ensure their self respect as per law as NAB is a human friendly organization.