Seven soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were martyred in armed clash after terrorists attacked a security check post and in Sharig area of district Harnai of Balochistan.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday stated that terrorists assaulted security check post after which, an intense exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the FC soldiers which resulted in martyrdom of seven soldiers.

The statement added that security personnel following the attack cordoned off the site of the operation and blocked escape routes to apprehend fleeing miscreants.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage [the] hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the military's media wing stated further.

It said that the security forces were determined to thwart their (terrorists) nefarious designs at all costs.

The seven soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the attack included Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali, Punjab, Sepoy Faisal, resident of Hafizabad, Punjab, Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, resident of Pishin, Balochistan, Sepoy Sher Zaman, resident of Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sepoy Jamal, President of Dera Bugti, Balochistan, Abdul Rauf, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab and Faqeer Muhammad, resident of Muzaffargarh, Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemning the attack has sent his condolences to the families of the martyrs. In a tweet, the PM said that he is saddened to hear that seven brave soldiers have embraced martyrdom as a result of a terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai, Balochistan.

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families. Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists," he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also condemned the attack and said that all the soldiers bravely fought against terrorists.

Sh. Rasheed said, "Terrorists can't dampen the spirits of our brave armed forces through their cowardly acts. We won't let the sacrifices of our soldiers go to waste; we will destroy the terrorists."