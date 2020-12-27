Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The District Police Officer Umer Saeed Malik on Sunday suspended SHO Choti Zareen Abdul Qayyum over poor performance and increasing incidents of crimes in the jurisdiction of police station Choti Zareen.

Talking to The Nation, DPO Umer Saeed said that there was no room for corrupt and negligent police officials in the Police Department. Negligence of duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The performance of all SHOs across the district was being assessed on a daily basis. Departmental action would be taken against poor performing SHOs.

DPO shared that in an operation, Kot Chutta Police Station had traced five

dangerous gangs namely Mirani gang, Sohail Gadi Gang, Khatran gang,

Dodeani gang and Ahmadani gang involved in robbery and theft and recovered 11 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from the accused.

DSP Kot Chutta Liaqat Ali added that SHO Kot Chutta Police Station Shakeel

Land mafia

occupies school

The Land mafia has occupied a local school affiliated with Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) during night the other day.

Principal of the school Ayyub Khan Qalandrani speaking at a press conference on Saturday said land mafia had occupied the school after breaking its front wall linked with main Jitoi road. He said that the occupiers took away bricks of walls by loading them on some vehicles. They had subjected security guard to torture before expelling him out of the school.

The principal appealed DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal to take action into the incident and restore the school from illegal jurisdiction of occupation mafia.