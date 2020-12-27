Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PDM is about to disintegrate and the time has come when skirmish will erupt between fake princess, prince and Maulana.

The whole nation will witness infighting, she said, adding, the empty threat of resignation has become a stepping stone for them and now they are unable to deal with it. Regret and humiliation is a fate of those corrupt elements who tried to destabilize the country. Journey of public service, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will not stop. Public service is the only answer to the politics of chaos, she added.

Govt believes in practical service of people through development projects

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to execute uniform development projects in all the districts of province.

The development in education, health and communication sector is not only a basic necessity of the people but their fundamental right as well.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference flanked by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun during her visit to Chakwal here on Saturday.

Dr Firdous said that the PTI government believes in practical service of people through development projects and as per promise and manifesto, the government is launching historic projects for the development of all the districts of Punjab. She said people across Punjab are getting benefits of equal development policy of the provincial government. Like other districts, Chakwal is also getting the benefits from the historic development program planned for Punjab, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of different development projects worth Rs15 billion. She said that University of Chakwal would be established at the cost of Rs1 billion 45 crore and 500-bed hospital is being constructed at the cost of Rs7 billion 77 crore. She said that Rs3 billion 87 crore would be spent on Northern Bypass Road project.

Dr Firdous said that unlike Shehbaz Sharif who was only interested in self-projection, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar believed in real public service and development projects were being carried out uniformly across the province.

She said that claimants of democracy had broken the records of corruption in the past and former governments deceived the people of Pakistan with empty slogans. She said that the Calibri Queen and her bondwomen are afraid of the ongoing progress and development in the country. She said that the people of Pakistan are convinced and confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and due to the tireless efforts of Usman Buzdar Pakistan will make progress by leaps and bounds.