Share:

The coronavirus pandemic is a complication that doesn’t seem like it will be wished away with just a vaccine. The second wave of the virus has plagued the world, once again prompting lockdowns, flight cancellations and border restrictions.

The new strain of coronavirus might just be making its impact in Pakistan too—on Thursday, Pakistan reported the highest number of deaths during the second wave of Covid-19, and the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic, as 111 people died in the country. According to the data of the National Command and Operation Centre, as many as 111 deaths and 2,256 new cases were registered in a single day. Sindh registered 915 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, lifting overall cases to 209,429.

While these are definitely worrying statistics, Pakistan is doing better compared to the rest of South Asia. Still, the government needs to be at its most cautious so that the new strain of virus does not spread in the country. The travel barriers against passengers arriving from the United Kingdom is a good first step and was needed but it is not enough as the strand has already arrived here. A total of 149 passengers recently arrived in the KPK from the UK—44 out of whom have been traced along with 32 of their contacts. Despite travel restrictions in place and the government being more prepared to trace the flow of the new strand, the authorities have been unable to trace 46 people because they provided incorrect residential addresses.

While research is still being done on the new mutations of the virus, with a team comprising American scientists and paramedical staff of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) commencing research on COVID-19 patients in Pakistan, the true risks of the new strand are still unknown. Experts have said that this new variant of the coronavirus pandemic is said to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. This should put the government on further alert—just travel bans are not enough. There need to be better monitoring and tracking systems in place in order to isolate the new strand—as well as the prevention and lockdown strategies already in place.