HAFIZABAD - A poverty-stricken young villager committed suicide by taking poisonous syrup in village Kot Hassan Khan.

According to police source, Muhammad Shahid son of Muhammad Asghar was too much frustrated due to his continuous unemployment as a consequence of which, he often quarrelled with his wife. Last night, the couple had an altercation as a result he was too much disappointed and decided to put an end to his life by taking poisonous syrup. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

Streets turn into ponds due to poor sewerage system

Most of the streets in the city converted into ponds of stagnant water due to choking of sewerage system and overflowing of open drains.

The worst effected localities were people street, Jalalpur road, Gala Haji Meraj Din Wala, Shahra-e-Farooq-e-Azam and Bijli Mohallah where one to two feet stagnant water causing a lot of hardship and inconvenience to the dwellers. They have called upon the Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner Gujranwala and Chief Minister of the Punjab to take serious notes of the negligence of the municipal authorities and order for improving the sewerage system and desilting of open drains to relieve the citizens of mental agony and miseries.

Robbers make off with cash, articles

Unidentified burglars broken into the house of Muhammad Umar son of Sarfaraz Ahmad in Mohallah Rahmat Abad last night and made off with Rs. 80,000 and other household articles.

According to police source, Muhammad Umar along with his family had gone to Faisalabad to attend a marriage after locking the house from outside. In his absence, the accused entered the house after breaking the locks and made off with cash and other articles worth thousands of rupees. The police was investigating.