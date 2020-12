Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan says that the government does not have much to spend on its people because half of the collected revenue goes into the repayment of debts.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the prime minister said: “I am aware of the needs of the people, but when the ‘corrupt’ rule the country, the entire system under which people’s needs should be serviced is destroyed.”

“The government has ‘very little’ left to spend on the people due to half of its collections being used for debt repayment in the first year and in the second, even more than that due to accrued interest,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan asked: “If they don’t punish such people, what kind of example are we setting for our children? That the powerful can get away with anything and the jails are only for the poor?”

The premier, yesterday speaking on opposition termed “double standards” and self-serving politics. Addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of different projects including the university in Chakwal’s Balkassar, 500-bed hospital, law college, and Ring Road, he said those who are claiming to be ‘champions of the democracy’ are going the extra mile to turnover an elected government.