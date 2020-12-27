Share:

FAISALABAD - Farmers should make proper arrangements for removal of weeds on priority basis as these reduced wheat production by up to 42 per cent. A spokesman for the agriculture department on Saturday said weeds not only reduced crop production but also played a major role for damaging quality of grains. He said after a comprehensive survey, agricultural experts observed that weeds caused up to 42 per cent production loss in wheat crop, 41 per cent loss in cotton, 39 per cent loss in rice, 35 per cent loss in sugarcane, 47 per cent loss in maize, 55 per cent in pulses, 45 per cent loss in oil-seed crops and 89 per cent production loss in vegetable crops.