KHANEWAL - A middle aged woman died, while two old-aged people injured critically during collision occurred between car and motorbike near the area of 18 -COD of National highway and motorway on Saturday morning.

According to rescuers, a head-on collision occurred between speeding car no. LEE-801 and motorbike, resulted Saira Aslam, daughter of Aslam Pathan, resident of R-34/10 died on the spot as she fell off the motorbike, sitting on its rear seat.

The 60-year old Sugran, wife of Aslam Pathan, with an unidentified passersby were shifted to DHQ hospital in injured condition.

Public cooperation needed to eradicate crime: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that cooperation of public was compulsory to eradicate crime from the society. Holding a meeting with local people to listen their complaints at his office on Saturday, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that public facilitation and protection of their lives and properties was top priority of the police as per vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani under Punjab government’s open door policy.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure early justice for masses and to maintain law and order situation.

The district police officer said that open courts were being organized properly and issues of the masses were being resolved through this platform. He urged masses to play their role in eradication of crime by identifying any illegal or criminal activity around them. On this occasion, he ordered concerned officers to resolve complaints of the people immediately on merit.