

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PPP has developed some very strong political interactions with all major political parties and would soon find out an amicable solution to the ‘burning’ Balochistan Issue by taking all the mainstream political parties into confidence.

She stated this while addressing a big public meeting at village Buhadarpur-Head Marala near Sialkot here late on Sunday after inaugurating Rs73 million sui gas supply project to 13 villages here.

She said that upholding the prestige and solemnity of Pakistan was the top priority of the PPP government, as the government was striving for safeguarding national interests and integrity. Dr Firdous said that the PPP government would bring an independent foreign policy to the Parliament for its unanimous approval by the elected representatives of the masses, adding that the PPP would also take all political parties into confidence to approve the country’s independent foreign policy. She urged the main stream political parties to come forward and play their effective and positive role for making Pakistan a strong, prosperous and vibrant country.

She said that the survival of Pakistan was lying in strong political and democratic system, adding that the PPP had laid the foundation for a strong political system which was envisaged by the party foundering chairman Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The minister said that the PPP had restored the prestige of vote in the country, saying that the Senate elections would be held on scheduled time.

Dr Firdous said that the PPP would never compromise on Kashmir cause as the issue was the main reason behind the establishment of PPP by Shaheed ZAB. She stressed the need for working of institution within their constitutional limits for the national development. She said that Pak-Iran gas Pipeline Project would proved a milestone in the development of the region.

She said that the PPP government had evolved a multi- phased comprehensive policy to tackle the crippling energy crisis, adding that people would also be motivated to use solar and alternative resources for mitigating the power crisis.

TORNADO HIT VILLAGES GET SUI GAS: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan honoured her a year-long political commitment by inaugurating sui gas supply project to the union Council Pindi Khokharaan’s 13 villages including the tornado-hit villages Buhadarpura, Nazirpur, Dera Maai Da, Dera Bhattiyaan, Nagadpur, Chakaraala and Machchrala. Talking to the newsmen at village Buhadarpur-Head Marala, she said that Rs73 million had been spent on the project as 41-km long sui gas pipeline had been laid in these villages by crossing it two main canals namely Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) and Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link Canal). These villages were badly hit by a high intensity tornado on March 19, 2011 (a year ago.