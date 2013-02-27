LAHORE – Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Health Kh Salman Rafiq has claimed that 60,000 doses of measles vaccine were available in the stock which was sufficient to cater the need of the province.

Addressing the participants of a seminar on ‘prevention of measles’ organised by Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, he said that the provincial government had made all the necessary arrangement after measles outbreak in Sindh. He appreciated the role of family physicians, saying the health department alone could not provide health facilities to the entire population.

Director General Health Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema said that the government was carrying out crackdown on quacks. He said that the special teams were sealing about 30 clinics of quacks on daily basis.

EDO Health Dr Inamul Haq said that the district government was establishing 100 more centres to provide vaccination facilities in every nook and corner of the City.

Assuring full support to control measles, President PAFP Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian said that the physicians wanted to serve and save the people from the hands of quacks.

Prof Tariq Masood said that measles vaccine could not be administered before the child reached the age of nine months.