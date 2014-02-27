show

NEW YORK-Marc Anthony is seriously rich. According to TMZ, the crooner rakes in $1.25 million every single month.

Marc filed legal documents in his child support fight with ex-wife Dayanara Torres. Torres a former Miss Universe wants her monthly support for their 2 sons upped from $13K a month to $113K a month. Marc says he’s worth $20.8 million, of which $260K is in cash. And none of that is in stocks or bonds.

Marc who has twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez - says he’s paying $18K a month in child support in other relationships. Dayanara has claimed she was forced to sell her home and live in a crappy, 1,200 square foot San Fernando Valley apartment while Jennifer Lopez was living the high life. Marc claims Dayanara is terrible at managing her money - because she can afford way better than a hovel since he gives her $28,4216 a month in spousal and child support.