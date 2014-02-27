LAHORE - Indian Border Security force on Wednesday released 20 Pakistani prisoners, including 18 fishermen, as a goodwill gesture.

The Rangers spokesman said that the prisoners were handed over to Rangers officials at Wagah Joint Check Post. He said that the released included Anwar, Tariq, Hussain, M Ali, Aslam, Babal Baloch, Zahirullah Khan, Amir Bakhsh, Said Ali Khan, Abdul Haleem Khan, Abdur Razzaq, Shahid, Abdur Rasheed, Ali, Gunj Bakhsh, M Nazir, M Ali and Abdur Razzaq.