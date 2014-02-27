LAHORE (PR): Intel Corporation unveiled the Intel® Industrial Solutions System Consolidation Series, providing an accelerated path for OEMs, machine builders and system integrators to implement state-of-the-art industrial embedded systems. This is the first pre-integrated, pre-validated embedded virtualisation product that allows customers to merge and manage multiple discrete systems into a single machine.

The new series enables industrial and automation design makers to reduce costs and deliver new products faster and more efficiently.

