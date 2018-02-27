Islamabad-Ministry of Climate Change inaugurated second phase of ‘Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar’ drive at Islamabad Model School, G- 6/2.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change and MNA Romina Khursheed Alam said while addressing the inauguration ceremony that the campaign was launched to recognise efforts of environment-loving students. She also spoke on importance of plantation.

In the 2nd phase, 5,000 saplings would be given to students to grow trees in their houses and share pictures with the ministry. In the inauguration ceremony, 300 saplings were given to the students of Islamabad Model School, G- 6/2. In the first phase, 10,000 saplings were distributed in Islamabad for which more than 100 students volunteered themselves.

The purpose of the campaign is to spread awareness among the people regarding plantation. The students from local universities are distributing plants to the people in different sectors of the capital.

The event was attended by ministry official, students and teachers.