Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 58 persons during the last seven days who were involved in cases of dacoity and theft and also recovered looted items worth Rs. 16.4 million from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, police managed to arrest 23 burglars in 14 cases besides recovering valuables worth Rs. 2.19 million. The police also arrested 25 persons and recovered looted items worth Rs. 2.37 million from their possession. Police also recovered seven cars and four motorbikes worth Rs. 11.88 million from ten auto-thieves.

Likewise, the police initiated crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities. The police nabbed 36 drug pushers and recovered 7.160 kilogram hashish, 1.325 kilogram heroin and 513 wine bottles from them respectively. Meanwhile, police also arrested 33 proclaimed offenders and 28 court absconders. During the same period, police arrested 23 other accused and recovered 22 pistols, one Kalashnikov along with 130 cartridges from them. Cases have been registered against the accused at various police stations. SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi has said that there will be no more tolerance of anti-social elements and appealed to citizens to inform the social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any suspicious activity around them.