CHITRAL-Some 70 workers of different political parties were defected to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Broze village here the other day.

A meeting under the chair of PTI district president Abdul Lateef was held at Broze village to welcome the new joiners. The meeting started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Addressing the meeting, PTI Upper Chitral general secretary Aftab Tahir said that the PTI had brought real changes as well as completed different developmental schemes at Chitral. He said that work on Lawari tunnel was started during the first regime of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and was completed by then President Pervez Musharraf. He added that former premier Nawaz Sharif had released requisite funds for the tunnel's completion. He said that work on Golain Goal Hydro Power House, a project of Wapda was started by Pervez Musharraf and was completed during the PTI government. Other speakers also lauded services of the PTI and its contribution to the development of Chitral district.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Lateef said that the PTI was the name of a revolution aimed at reforming the system. "In past, people were recruited in the government sectors after receiving bribes but in the PTI government, all appointments are being made on merit through NTS," he maintained. "We will continue our mission until Imran Khan is elected prime minister of Pakistan," he added.

He claimed that the PTI had successfully reformed the police, education, health and revenue departments in the KPK province. He demanded the federal government supply cheap electricity to Chitral like Gilgit-Baltistan, Hunza and Malakand Dargai where people are being supplied electricity on subsidised rates.

He placed PTI caps on heads of new joiners. A large number of people attended the meeting. Later, he inaugurated a new PTI office at Broze Union Council on Drosh Road.